World Asset Management Inc Sells 781 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 107,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,485,000 after acquiring an additional 58,379 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 54,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.04.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $249.39 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $279.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.86.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 15,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $3,737,809.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,323. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,389,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,041 shares of company stock worth $16,265,307. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

