World Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 184.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 174.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 18.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

LSXMK stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.86.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $17,293,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,841,130 shares of company stock worth $172,052,755.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.