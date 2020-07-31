World Asset Management Inc Buys New Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2020

World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,390 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,518,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cree by 163.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cree during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cree by 78.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,330 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cree by 100.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CREE opened at $69.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $70.22.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New Investment in Elanco Animal Health
Lancaster Colony Corp. Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Stock Holdings Increased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 3,304 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial Inc
World Asset Management Inc Has $260,000 Stock Position in Mattel Inc
