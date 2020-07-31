World Asset Management Inc Buys New Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,390 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,518,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cree by 163.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cree during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cree by 78.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,330 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cree by 100.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CREE opened at $69.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $70.22.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

