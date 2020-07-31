World Asset Management Inc Has $254,000 Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $43,899,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $69,260,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $27,675,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,814,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,789,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

Shares of IVZ opened at $10.10 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.31%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

