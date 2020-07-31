World Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HOG opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.44. Harley-Davidson Inc has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $669.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.47 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.38%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz acquired 97,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,291. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

