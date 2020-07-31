Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $16.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

