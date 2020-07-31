World Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $227,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total value of $340,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,202.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $119.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.67. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $138.05. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

PRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Primerica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

