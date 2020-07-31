World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,603 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Rite Aid by 2,053.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Rite Aid by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Rite Aid by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAD stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. Rite Aid Co. has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.34. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

RAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

