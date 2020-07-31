World Asset Management Inc Buys New Shares in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth $74,506,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 839.0% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,123,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,348 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,585,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,580,000 after acquiring an additional 920,412 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,468,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,578,000 after acquiring an additional 871,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth $13,157,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDU opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,000.00 million. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.11%.

In other news, Director David M. Sparby purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $80,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,268.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Goodin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $332,985 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDU. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mdu Resources Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

