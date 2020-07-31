Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.6% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $664,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,051.88 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,876.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,308.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1,513.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.94, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $8.60. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. China International Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Rowe lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,878.43.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

