World Asset Management Inc Has $269,000 Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,047,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 57.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,998,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,244,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,112,000 after acquiring an additional 739,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,965,000 after acquiring an additional 539,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 40.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,068,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,758,000 after acquiring an additional 307,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.