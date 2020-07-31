Baskin Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.2% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,051.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,876.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,308.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1,513.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $8.60. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price objective (up previously from $3,050.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,878.43.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.