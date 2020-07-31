Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stake Cut by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $150,106,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,531,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,932 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $47,258,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,017.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 517,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 493,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,808,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,694,000 after purchasing an additional 414,803 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.40. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $68.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.67.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 161.97%. The company had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.64%.

VNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.