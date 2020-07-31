World Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 1,758 WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in WEX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 199.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

WEX opened at $160.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.93. WEX Inc has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.48.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). WEX had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.93.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $1,098,093.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,218.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,439 shares in the company, valued at $529,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

