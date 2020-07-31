World Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 111.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter worth about $388,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SNA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of SNA opened at $145.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.83 and a 200 day moving average of $136.47. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $172.61.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

