World Asset Management Inc Sells 643 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 88,103 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,722,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Nomura raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Shares of MHK opened at $83.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $153.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.