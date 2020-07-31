National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Strs Ohio lowered its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 43,061 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter valued at $48,823,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth about $70,389,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,817,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $312,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,949,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $196,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 49.0% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,232,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOV opened at $11.51 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.81.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. On average, analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Cowen raised their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV)

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

World Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 1,758 WEX Inc
World Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 1,758 WEX Inc
World Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Snap-on Incorporated
World Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Snap-on Incorporated
World Asset Management Inc Sells 643 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc.
World Asset Management Inc Sells 643 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc.
National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. Shares Sold by Strs Ohio
National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. Shares Sold by Strs Ohio
Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd
Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd
Strs Ohio Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Qiagen NV
Strs Ohio Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Qiagen NV


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report