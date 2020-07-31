National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 43,061 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter valued at $48,823,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth about $70,389,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,817,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $312,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,949,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $196,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 49.0% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,232,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

NYSE:NOV opened at $11.51 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.81.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. On average, analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Cowen raised their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.