Strs Ohio Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 293.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qiagen during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter worth $82,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QGEN stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.70. Qiagen NV has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.32.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qiagen NV will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, July 20th. Warburg Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

