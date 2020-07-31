Strs Ohio Buys 37,412 Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of Macerich worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Macerich by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Argent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Macerich Co has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $32.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.96 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 11.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Macerich from $30.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore ISI cut Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Macerich from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

