Strs Ohio Acquires 3,400 Shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in National Bank were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Bank by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 118,574 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National Bank by 19.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 89,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 329.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 88,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,889,000 after buying an additional 57,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bank by 44.0% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 184,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 56,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBHC opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.16. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $86.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 21.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NBHC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on National Bank from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

