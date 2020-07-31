Strs Ohio Acquires 754 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 645.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.14.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,850,294.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 16,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.85, for a total transaction of $4,860,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $374.10 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $375.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.82, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.