Creative Planning Has $712,000 Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,537,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,154,000 after acquiring an additional 93,148 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 560,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 157,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,911,000 after purchasing an additional 257,883 shares during the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC opened at $13.69 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. National Bank Financial lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.