Creative Planning Trims Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 24.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,061 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAA. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.37.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.