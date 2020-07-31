Creative Planning Sells 3,687 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 191.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAK opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 129.72 and a beta of 1.00. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

