Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 21.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 43.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 339.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THO. Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities raised Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $115.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.61. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $119.77.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Thor Industries’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

