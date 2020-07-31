Creative Planning Has $855,000 Stock Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 385,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,750 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 182.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.47. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $86.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

