Creative Planning Has $793,000 Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 124.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,423,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,234,000 after buying an additional 718,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $79,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 47.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,127 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $29,113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2,473.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,567,000 after acquiring an additional 203,410 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total value of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $187.02 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $196.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.87. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

