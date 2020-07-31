Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of LTC Properties worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1,173.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $17,373,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LTC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. LTC Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.84.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 66.42% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 74.03%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

