iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855,313 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 198.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 543.5% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,434.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $135,000.

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.11 and a twelve month high of $61.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.41.

