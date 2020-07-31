iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855,313 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 198.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 543.5% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,434.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $135,000.

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.11 and a twelve month high of $61.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.41.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

World Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 1,758 WEX Inc
World Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 1,758 WEX Inc
World Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Snap-on Incorporated
World Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Snap-on Incorporated
World Asset Management Inc Sells 643 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc.
World Asset Management Inc Sells 643 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc.
National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. Shares Sold by Strs Ohio
National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. Shares Sold by Strs Ohio
Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd
Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd
Strs Ohio Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Qiagen NV
Strs Ohio Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Qiagen NV


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report