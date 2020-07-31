Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,238 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $14,574,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 289.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

CXP opened at $11.74 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $76.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.06 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

