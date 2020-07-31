Creative Planning Sells 181 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $477,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 466.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 25,047 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $9,333,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $6,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $187.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.30. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $188.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

