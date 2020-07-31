Creative Planning Increases Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 20.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,497 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Solar were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 46.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in First Solar by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 237,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,921 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $13,906,000 after acquiring an additional 150,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $59.70 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $69.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.05 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 8,817 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $379,219.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,802.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,458 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

