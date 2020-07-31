Creative Planning Sells 3,476 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 103.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $35.94 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,052,700.00. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $833,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,335. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

