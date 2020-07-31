Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in Waste Connections by 10.3% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 34.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 11.5% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.93.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $101.88 on Friday. Waste Connections Inc has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $105.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average is $92.59.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

In other news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,660,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,447,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

