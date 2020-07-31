iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.20% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $1,164,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94.

