Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.47% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 110.8% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $90.07 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $101.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.32.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.