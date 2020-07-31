Creative Planning Sells 5,537 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $51.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.