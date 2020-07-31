Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 574 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $107,863,000. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 85.0% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,523,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Gartner by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,532,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,161,000 after acquiring an additional 473,437 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Gartner by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,182,000 after acquiring an additional 322,057 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 5.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,319,000 after purchasing an additional 308,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $307,305.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $125.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Gartner Inc has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $165.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

