iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.29% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDO. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 199.9% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDO opened at $26.25 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68.

