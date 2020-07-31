Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,112 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,007,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $154,325.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $677,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $2,822,818.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,513.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZPN opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $142.89. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 39.54%. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZPN. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

