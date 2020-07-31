Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,913,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,072,195 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.54.

NYSE F opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

