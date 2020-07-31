First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 11,389 Shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of GDS worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of GDS by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 231.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in GDS by 12.5% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 7.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 2,988.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.04 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $174.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.12 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.30 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GDS from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on GDS in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.39.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

