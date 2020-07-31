Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is First Trust Advisors LP’s 9th Largest Position

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,342,265 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 353,108 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.8% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $476,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $2,482,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $648,305,000 after purchasing an additional 96,361 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,654,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $15,770,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $1,493,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $203.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,546.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Griffin Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

