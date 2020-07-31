Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,538 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.8% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $203.90 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,546.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

