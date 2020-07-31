Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,091 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.0% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $53,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Microsoft by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,518 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $426,805,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $203.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.04 and a 200-day moving average of $178.55. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,546.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.