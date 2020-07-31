Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,291.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 33,011 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth about $454,000. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 30.5% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 11,230,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,876 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4,516.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 63.41, a current ratio of 63.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $27.56.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

