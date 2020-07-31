New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,500 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of PacWest Bancorp worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 135.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 89.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 72.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11,030.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.65. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $40.14.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 90.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.