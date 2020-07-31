SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 166.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Simulations Plus worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 11,046.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $1,339,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,803,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,112,000.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,871,200. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

SLP stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.28 and a beta of -0.13. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $70.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

SLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

