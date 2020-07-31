Cwm LLC Trims Stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,918.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth $43,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPAI opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. Retail Properties of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

