Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Raised by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,983 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.5% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after buying an additional 2,283,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after acquiring an additional 471,612 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,643,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,657 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $203.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,546.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

